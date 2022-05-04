News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Police 'concerned' for welfare of missing man

Paul Jones

Published: 12:33 PM May 4, 2022
Thomas Worthington missing person appeal

Thomas Worthington was last heard from in March - Credit: Devon & Cornwall Police

Police are appealing for information after a man from the Exeter area went missing.

Officers are 'growing increasingly concerned' for the welfare of Thomas Worthington.

The 35-year-old was last heard from on Monday, March 21, and had been staying in a tent near the River Exe.

He is described as being of medium build, with short brown hair and wearing glasses, and is 5ft 8in tall.

He may be wearing a casual clothing such as tracksuit bottoms, a T-shirt and a fleece top.

Police said he is believed to be in the Exeter area.

If you have seen Thomas, or know of his whereabouts, call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0304 of April 26.

