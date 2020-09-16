A range of artistic and cultural activities with the Creative Cabin

Creative Cabin Exmouth. Picture: Simon Tutty Simon Tutty

Following the successful launch of their new Creative Cabin in Exmouth, Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) and Wild East Devon are gearing up for a packed programme of events this autumn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Long talk. Picture: Simon Tutty Richard Long talk. Picture: Simon Tutty

The cabin – a creative space to explore art, culture and nature - is set to host a broad range of activities, projects and talks after travelling to Exmouth over the August Bank Holiday weekend for its first outing.

Visitors will be able to creatively explore our relationship with nature and the climate emergency.

The autumn programme started off at THG, based in Honiton, with a talk by Turner Prize winning artist, Richard Long.

Artists Megan Calver and Gabrielle Hoad, who exhibited in THG’s East Devon Way exhibition, will lead a (be)wilder workshop exploring landscape, movement and language in the cabin when it visits the THG garden on Saturday, September 19.

This October half-term, the cabin will offer collaborative photography workshops with specialists Paul Blakemore and Karen Dews.

There will also be art and nature activities with Wild East Devon, and East Devon and Blackdown Hills AONBs to celebrate ‘Naturally Healthy October’.

Other artists who will be involved are Fourthland, Anne-Marie Culhane and Pete Ward.

The programme will also reach out to those hardest-hit during the pandemic, including the Devon Recovering Learning Community.

Anna Aroussi, THG’s Creative Cabin engagement officer, said: “The aim of the Creative Cabin’s new activities is that they are fun, safe, encourage health and wellbeing, raise awareness of issues around climate change and inspire with opportunities to experience culture.

“More and more events are being confirmed as the programme gathers momentum so keep an eye on the THG website and social media for updates.”

Councillor Joe Whibley, chairman of East Devon’s Arts and Culture Forum, said: “It was great to see the Creative Cabin successfully launching in Exmouth, giving local families the opportunity to explore nature creatively.

“I am looking forward to the programme this autumn and seeing a range of activities that will benefit the whole community.”

For upcoming events near you, visit the website and follow #ourcreativecabin on social media