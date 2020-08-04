Advanced search

Artists selected to complete rejuvenation of Exmouth’s Abode of Love

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 04 August 2020

Volunteers helping out with the Abode of Love in Exmouth. Picture: THG

Volunteers helping out with the Abode of Love in Exmouth. Picture: THG

The 60 artists, creatives and organisations have been selected to complete the final stage of a project to rejuvenate a section of Exmouth seafront.

Councillor Joe Whibley makes his mark on the Abode of Love in Exmouth, Picture: JoeWhibleyCouncillor Joe Whibley makes his mark on the Abode of Love in Exmouth, Picture: JoeWhibley

Last month, the Exmouth community was asked by the Thelma Hulbert Gallery (THG) to share the way they wanted the ‘Abode of Love’ - a 342-foot long, flood defence in Exmouth which is a popular area for residents and tourists - to look.

A panel, including Exmouth artist Anna Fitzgerald and councillor Joe Whibley, selected 60 participants from the respondents who included artists, performers, musicians, writers and designers.

Over the past few weeks, Miss Fitzgerald and a team of volunteers and helpers started work on the commission ‘To be continued..’ transforming the Abode of Love with vibrant, coloured pixels.

The successful applicants will now be invited on Wednesday (August 5) to ‘make their mark’ on one of the pixels of the Abode of Love.

This commission paves the way towards a participatory public art project planned for 2021 when partners and groups will come together to help shape the site.

They will include Exmouth Town Council, East Devon District Council, Exmouth Artists and young people from Exmouth schools and community groups.

Councillor Joe Whibley, the district council’s lead member for culture and a ward member for Exmouth Town where the project is taking place, said: “Exmouth is a dynamic area with a creative spirit.

“It is great that the community has embraced this project and I look forward to seeing how it evolves alongside lots of exciting developments happening on the seafront.”

Ruth Gooding, THG Curator, added: “We have had so much interest in this project.

“This year we are really excited to present a snapshot of the creative community in Exmouth, and look forward to seeing how the project develops next year, working with local communities and celebrating Exmouth.”

Anna Fitzgerald said: “Exmouth has many brilliant artists and creatives and it is great to have this opportunity to work together building and strengthening our creative networks.”

THG and Anna Fitzgerald are inviting Exmouth residents to visit the Abode of Love on Saturday, August 8 to see the results of the new commission.

