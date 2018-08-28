Theresa May recognises work of Exmouth elderly care champion

Caron is the 1078th winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA.

Caron has worked with the elderly for more than 23 years and runs her own blog.

The Prime Minister has recognised an Exmouth woman’s work combating loneliness and providing care for people with dementia.

Caron Sprake is the founder of ‘Caron Cares’, an initiative that combats loneliness and shares advice for caring for the elderly or people with dementia.

Having worked with the elderly for more than 23 years, Caron decided to launch a blog in 2012 to share her knowledge of the challenges and isolation elderly people face.

After the success of her blog, which now contains more than 800 articles and has been named as one of the Top 10 Health Blogs in the UK, Caron was inspired to implement one of her ideas and design “Happy to Share” cards for use on tables in cafes and restaurants to encourage people to start up conversations with one another.

With support from a local printing company, which produced more than 5,000 cards for free, Caron has distributed “Happy to Share” cards across Devon.

She has also created and distributed over 6,000 cards for people with dementia, to help them if they get lost and to easily explain their condition.

Caron is the latest recipient of the Points of Light award, which recognises outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community and inspiring others.

In a personal letter to Caron, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Loneliness is a reality for too many people in our society today. You are tackling this important issue by helping thousands of people who feel that they have no one else to turn to.

“Through your blog and innovative ‘Happy to Share’ cards, you are encouraging people to connect with one another and start conversations that can make such a difference to a person’s quality of life.”

Caron said: “I have always thought of myself as a problem solver rather than a volunteer. I find low tech affordable ways to help with societal problems and implement them. I am absolutely delighted, and honoured to be recognised for my work with a Points of Life Award.

“I passionately believe we can all do something to make a difference. I am passionate about good care for elderly people and will do all I can to help make their lives better via my blog ‘Caron Cares’.”