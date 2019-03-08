Therapy company looking to put some 'sol' into former chapel of rest

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A successful massage therapy business in Exmouth has expanded into Budleigh Salterton.

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill and the team of Sol Energies at the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3201. Picture: Terry Ife Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill and the team of Sol Energies at the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3201. Picture: Terry Ife

Sol Energies, which has been operating in Exeter Road since February 2018, has moved into the former chapel of rest at the Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub.

Owned by couple Oliver Jenkins and Bex Hill, both 30 years old, the business offers massage, reflexology, meditation and reiki healing.

Mr Jenkins, who was a builder prior to becoming a therapist, said the chance to expand into Budleigh was too good to turn down.

He said: "A lot of our clients do come from Budleigh so it was a major opportunity to work with the hub that fell into our laps."

He revealed the company will be supporting a social media group which aims to help poverty-stricken families in Exmouth as part of a Christmas promotion.

Sol Energies will be donating £5 from every gift voucher sold to Exmouth Friends in Need which gives food to those who cannot afford by selling items for food donations in lieu of payment.