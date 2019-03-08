Advanced search

Therapy company looking to put some 'sol' into former chapel of rest

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 November 2019

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A successful massage therapy business in Exmouth has expanded into Budleigh Salterton.

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill and the team of Sol Energies at the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3201. Picture: Terry IfeOliver Jenkin and Bex Hill and the team of Sol Energies at the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3201. Picture: Terry Ife

Sol Energies, which has been operating in Exeter Road since February 2018, has moved into the former chapel of rest at the Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub.

Owned by couple Oliver Jenkins and Bex Hill, both 30 years old, the business offers massage, reflexology, meditation and reiki healing.

Mr Jenkins, who was a builder prior to becoming a therapist, said the chance to expand into Budleigh was too good to turn down.

He said: "A lot of our clients do come from Budleigh so it was a major opportunity to work with the hub that fell into our laps."

He revealed the company will be supporting a social media group which aims to help poverty-stricken families in Exmouth as part of a Christmas promotion.

Sol Energies will be donating £5 from every gift voucher sold to Exmouth Friends in Need which gives food to those who cannot afford by selling items for food donations in lieu of payment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Row as London councillor accuses Exmouth business of ‘pandering to racists’ with Twitter posts

London Newham Councillor Mas Patel (L) and George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth. Pictures: Newham Council/ Alex Walton/ Twitter

Exmouth’s McDonalds to re-open following digital makeover

McDonalds at Liverton Business Park, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Former MP predicts General Election win for independent Claire Wright

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright

Independent vote ‘would not achieve anything’ says departing MP

Hugo Swire on rhe upcoming election in East Devon. Picture: Google/Hugo Swire

Exmouth RNLI in seven-hour search for people swept out to sea

Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat R & J Welburn launches to assist in the search. Picture: Chris Sims/RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Teenage rapist jailed for brutal attack on 10-year-old girl

Moig was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday.

Exmouth Town’s midweek mauling at Tavistock - managerial reaction

Exmouth Town v Brislington match preview. Picture ARCHANT

Therapy company looking to put some ‘sol’ into former chapel of rest

Oliver Jenkin and Bex Hill of Sol Energies outside the latest premises in the Budleigh Hub. Ref exb 44 19TI 3196. Picture: Terry Ife

Thousand upon thousand of poppies at Tower Street Methodist Church - it’s a work of art

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Exmouth RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists