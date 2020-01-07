Vehicle security warning to users of Woodbury Common

Woodbury Castle. Ref exe 2160-03-16SH. Photo Simon Horn Archant

Thieves have been targeting vehicles parked on Woodbury Common in the last couple of weeks.

Police say they have had several reports of small valuable items such as mobile phones, and other items including handbags being stolen from cars and vans in various locations.

Officers say regular visitors to the common, such as walkers, horse riders, and joggers, will probably be able to spot anyone who looks suspicious or out of place.

They are asking people to report anyone who falls into that category.

Visitors are being advised to park in busy areas where there are other people around, and not to leave any valuables in the vehicle, even if hidden out of sight.

Advice on keeping vehicles safe from thieves can be found on the Devon and Cornwall Police website.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.