Just a few days to go before The Vicar of Dibley opens

PUBLISHED: 15:48 14 March 2019

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Gill Bates

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Gill Bates

Gill Bates

The show is now sold out, and promises an evening of great entertainment based on the TV comedy series

The 'sold out' poster at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Philippa DaviesThe 'sold out' poster at the Blackmore Theatre. Picture: Philippa Davies

Dropping in on a rehearsal at the Blackmore Theatre showed the cast shaping up nicely in their roles for Exmouth Players’ next production The Vicar of Dibley - which is now sold out.

Bringing the characters to life from this very popular TV series will be some faces well-known to local audiences, together with some newcomers.

Mike Killoran is leading the proceedings as the acerbic Chairman of the Parish Council, and is ably assisted, or not as the case may be, by Les Hunt as the dapper Parish Clerk and Hugh Chudley as “No, no, no…” Jim. Brian Lawless certainly brought the smell of the farmyard to this rehearsal as he thrust himself into the reluctant arms of Rachel Hiland playing the Vicar. This production promises to bring all the fun and laughter to the stage that we fondly remember from our television screens – not to be missed! Monday 18 - Sunday 24 March.

TRICIA BARCLAY

