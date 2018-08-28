Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Vicar of Dibley stage show comes to the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:01 15 January 2019

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Gill Bates

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Gill Bates

Gill Bates

The Exmouth Players are to perform the stage version of the much-loved TV comedy

If you loved the TV comedy The Vicar of Dibley, don’t miss the stage version to be performed by the Exmouth Players in March.

They bring to life the popular show starring Dawn French as the unconventional Reverend Geraldine Granger, who comes to shake up the sleepy village of Dibley.

In the Players’ production, Geraldine Granger is played by Rachel Hiland. Rachel is supported by Mike Killoran as David Horton, Patrick Greenstreet as Hugo, Hugh Chudley as Jim Trott, Les Hunt as Frank Pickle and Brian Lawless as Owen Newitt, Katherine Lister as Alice Tinker and Joy Launor Heyes as Letitia Cropley.

The show runs every evening from Monday, March 18 until Saturday 23, with matinee performances at 2.30pm on March 23 and 24.

Ticket line 07484 509514. For details of when the box office may be open to book in person, visit the Blackmore Theatre’s website and Facebook page.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tribute paid to Rod Webber, a ‘true Exmothian’

Rod Webber, who was chairman for Exmouth Town Football Club, died aged 81. Picture: Heather Webber

Horse owner speaks out after dog attack left niece ‘seriously bruised’

Milly riding Spring moments before the incident took place. Picture: Tracey Berryman.

Exmouth Town Council set to increase precept for 2019-20

Exmouth Town Hall.

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

Award winning East Devon pub goes on sale

The Night Jar is up for sale for £425,000. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon Tennis Academy festive success

East Devon Tennis Academy player Jess Johnson who won the 12U girls singles at Bristol. Picture EDTA

Withycombe Under-16s suffer Fisherman’s Cup defeat at hands of Topsham

Action from the Withycombe versus Topsham Under-16s meeting. Picture IAIN COOPER

How you can sponsor a tree in an East Devon horticultural hotspot

Bicton Gardens: by Samantha Grant.

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

The Vicar of Dibley stage show comes to the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Gill Bates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists