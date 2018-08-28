The Vicar of Dibley stage show comes to the Blackmore Theatre, Exmouth

The cast of The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: Gill Bates Gill Bates

The Exmouth Players are to perform the stage version of the much-loved TV comedy

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you loved the TV comedy The Vicar of Dibley, don’t miss the stage version to be performed by the Exmouth Players in March.

They bring to life the popular show starring Dawn French as the unconventional Reverend Geraldine Granger, who comes to shake up the sleepy village of Dibley.

In the Players’ production, Geraldine Granger is played by Rachel Hiland. Rachel is supported by Mike Killoran as David Horton, Patrick Greenstreet as Hugo, Hugh Chudley as Jim Trott, Les Hunt as Frank Pickle and Brian Lawless as Owen Newitt, Katherine Lister as Alice Tinker and Joy Launor Heyes as Letitia Cropley.

The show runs every evening from Monday, March 18 until Saturday 23, with matinee performances at 2.30pm on March 23 and 24.

Ticket line 07484 509514. For details of when the box office may be open to book in person, visit the Blackmore Theatre’s website and Facebook page.