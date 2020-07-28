Advanced search

Summer reading challenge to discover the sea around us in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 July 2020

People are being encuraged to read The Sea Around Us by Rachel Carson. Picture: Jo Salter

Archant

A community project to discover more about the Exe Estuary has teamed up with Devon Libraries for a special reading challenge.

Tidelines is urging people to take advantage of Exmouth Library’s choose and collect service to get their hands on The Sea Around Us by Rachel Carson.

Readers are encouraged to record their favourite passage from the book and come forward for informal discussions in September to share their reflections.

Jo Salter, Tidelines coordinator said: “Tidelines is a community project creating a range of different activities to bring people together to learn more about and reflect on the Exe estuary and coastline.

“The Sea Around Us is a sparkling introduction to the science of the oceans written in a poetic, accessible and enjoyable way.”

To get the book email the library

For more information about Tidelines, visit the Tidelines website

