Local history: the Roman Catholics in Exmouth

Following the dissolution of the monasteries by Henry V111 and the establishment of the Church of England, many Roman Catholics worshipped secretly, in fear of their lives. After the long years of the Reformation, Holy Mass was said in Exmouth on 30 October 1887, attended by 14 people, at a private house called The Lawn, by the Rev John Grainger, a nephew of the Archbishop of Glasgow, when he leased a room at this house which was used as a chapel. This later became the Park Hotel. The following year Father Grainger was appointed a Private Chamberlain to Pope Leo X111. In 1891 Father Grainger bought a house in Windsor Square and in the garden he had erected a corrugated iron chapel to meet the needs of the expanding population. This house was later the District Nurses’ Home but was destroyed by bombs in WW2. The chapel later became the headquarters of the Girl Guides but it was destroyed by a fire. Father Grainger died on 22 December 1898 and was buried in the vault of his mother’s family in Eyres, Bath. He was notable for being the first rider of a motorcycle in Exmouth! After he died the Roman Catholics were served by the Austin Canons from Spettisbury and then the Monks of Buckfast and then from Plymouth Cathedral until 24 March 1901 when Rev Bernard Palmer was appointed the resident priest.

In 1912 Lord Clinton gave a site in Raddenstile Lane for a permanent church to be built and the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Ghost was established there. Due to the generosity of Mrs Maria Hamilton the nave and the sanctuary were also added to the church. It was consecrated in 1914 and still serves the Roman Catholics in Exmouth and surrounding area today.

In 1967 Canon O’Malley laid the foundation stone for a second Roman Catholic Church in Exmouth in Brixington Lane. The first mass and blessing was by Bishop Cyril Restieaux on 27 August 1968 at the new Church of St Anne. The land had been donated by two sisters, the Misses Payne, who wanted the new church to be dedicated to The Sacred Heart. However, such a dedication existed in Exeter so St Anne was chosen as in 1413 the people of Withycombe had petitioned Rome for a ‘chapel of ease’ under the patronage of St Anne to be built on the site of what is now Glenorchy Church. However, this chapel of ease was never built.

The hot water stoup in the new church was from the 14th century Votive Chapel of St Margaret of Antioch, rescued by Miss Peggy Jago when that part of Chapel Street was demolished to make way for the new Magnolia Centre. The new church cost £24,000.

However, in February 2006 the final mass was said there and the church closed as it was only being used for one hour each week and the church authority could not justify keeping two churches open in the town. It was eventually demolished.

The church in Raddenstile Lane was altered inside in 2007 with a new stone altar and sanctuary. St Anne’s Cloister was completed in April 2008 and incorporates stained glass from St Anne’s Church.

The Roman Catholic Community in Exmouth supported two schools, St Joseph’s Primary School which still educates children and the Holy Convent Girls School which closed some years ago. Boys went to senior school at Winslade School at Clyst St Mary but this too closed some years ago and in 1975 became offices for London and Manchester Assurance. It now is till used for offices for different companies.

