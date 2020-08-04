Exmouth branch of The Range raises £660 for the NHS

The Range Exmouth has donated £660 to the NHS. Picture: The Range Archant

Staff at an Exmouth retail outlet have raised vital funds for the NHS.

Those working at The Range, in Liverton Business Park, raised £661 for the health service and it is one of 175 stores across the country generating a combined £51,479.

This comes at a time when social distancing measures have been put in place to protect staff and customers, ensuring the safety of all those in-store in line with current Government guidelines.

These include social distancing markers to help people stay at least two metres apart, sanitising stations at the entrance and contactless card payment where possible.

Owner and founder of The Range, Chris Dawson said: “I think our customers will be proud to learn that we have raised a collective £51,479.56 to help our valued and loved National Health Service.

“I am extremely proud of the effort store staff have put in to achieve this, as well as keeping our social distancing measures in place.”