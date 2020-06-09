Advanced search

The Point staff ‘itching’ to get reopened after coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 June 2020

Richard White of The Point with his Exmouth Business Award for restaurant/cafe/bar of the year. Ref exe 09 19TI 1010071. Picture: Terry Ife

The owner of an award-winning Exmouth restaurant admits he is ‘itching to get up and open’ following closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Point Bar and Grill has been closed since the Government announced lockdown restrictions, but unlike some businesses offering takeaway and delivery options, that’s ‘not viable’ for Richard White and his staff.

Instead, they have been maintaining contact with customers on social media, which they are ‘trying to keep fun’ and ‘teasing everyone a bit’ with what they can look forward to when The Point re-opens.

Weekly meetings are being held with staff via the video conferencing app Zoom to keep them up to date with developments and enjoy a ‘bit of a laugh’ together.

Mr White added: “The meetings are very laid back.

“Although these are very hard times it’s been great looking around and seeing how much people are helping each other.

“There is a great community around the marina and town in general, a lot of smiling and people just getting through it.”

The chamber of commerce’s Exmouth Virtual Business Awards will be taking place for the first time on Friday, July 21.

The annual business awards was set to have taken place at Ocean in May, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Chamber members, determined to celebrate Exmouth businesses adaptability and resolve, arranged for a virtual awards ceremony to take place.

The Point won a business award in 2018 for best restaurant, café and bar.

Owner Mr White said it has been ‘incredibly tough’ for many people and it’s great to see ‘the more fortunate looking after those who are struggling’.

He added: “Exmouth is an amazing place with loads to offer, far beyond a seaside tourist town.

“Those of us fortunate enough to go out have so much on our doorstep; the beach, the sea, the estuary, the countryside, Exeter on our doorstep and places like Woodbury Common and Dartmoor just up the road.

“The variety of things on offer in the South West is incredible and we are lucky to call it home and to have the privilege to share it with our visitors.”

Visit the chamber of commerce website for more information on how to nominate a business for an award

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

