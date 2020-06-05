Advanced search

Topsham dementia day care and respite centre permanently closed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:20 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 05 June 2020

Sallie Rutledge of The Mede in Topsham. Ref ext 6041-40-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Sallie Rutledge of The Mede in Topsham. Ref ext 6041-40-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A dementia care centre in Topsham has been forced to permanently close due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mede closed its doors in March when the Government announced lockdown restrictions and coordinator Sallie Rutledge has confirmed ‘with regret and a heavy heart’ it will not reopen.

The facility offered day and night care facilities for families living with dementia and offered respite for carers.

Mrs Rutledge said: “The doors closed on March 19 when we went into lockdown and even though out wonderful staff will continue to support our families already known to them, we will not be running a day club or offering holidays or respite any longer.”

She also thanked her husband of 12 years for his support as well as those who have opened private gardens, farms, castles and airline hangers to dementia families.

