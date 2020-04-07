Region recognition for Exmouth care home

An Exmouth care home has received regional recognition thanks to reviews from residents and their families.

The Homestead Care Home, in Elwyn Road, was named one of the top 20 in the south west by Carehome.co.uk

According to the reviews guide website, there are more than 2,000 homes in the region with the top 20 receiving an award.

Clare Titley, manager of the Homestead Care Home, said: “Winning this award was amazing for myself and my team.

“We don’t see our work as a job as at the Homestead - we are one big family and all our residents are treated like they are our mums and dads.

“We all feel so proud to have won this award.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of Carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of the Homestead care home show they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in the South West.”