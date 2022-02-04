Salterton Drama Club to stage Agatha Christie thriller next month

The Salterton Drama Club are currently rehearsing for their first production of 2022 - the award-winning group are bringing Agatha Christie’s The Hollow to the stage.

With a large cast of 12 there are plenty of well-known club members treading the boards, as well as number of new faces.

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

As is typical with a Christie, you can expect plenty of love triangles, passion, betrayal, death and an explosive finale to keeping you guessing ‘whodunnit’ right until the end.

Directed by chairman Penny Hill alongside co-Director Steve Clark, The Hollow opens on Monday, March 7 at the Salterton Playhouse and runs nightly at 7.30pm until Friday, March 11, with a final matinee performance on Saturday, March 12 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and expected to sell quickly. They can be booked online via the club’s website or by calling Budleigh TIC on 01395 445275.

