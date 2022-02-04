News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Salterton Drama Club to stage Agatha Christie thriller next month

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2022
The Hollow, the Salterton Drama Club's latest production

The Hollow, the Salterton Drama Club's latest production - Credit: Bruce Boulton

The Salterton Drama Club are currently rehearsing for their first production of 2022 - the award-winning group are bringing Agatha Christie’s The Hollow to the stage. 

With a large cast of 12 there are plenty of well-known club members treading the boards, as well as number of new faces. 

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

As is typical with a Christie, you can expect plenty of love triangles, passion, betrayal, death and an explosive finale to keeping you guessing ‘whodunnit’ right until the end. 

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

Directed by chairman Penny Hill alongside co-Director Steve Clark, The Hollow opens on Monday, March 7 at the Salterton Playhouse and runs nightly at 7.30pm until Friday, March 11, with a final matinee performance on Saturday, March 12 at 2.30pm. 

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

Tickets are £12 and expected to sell quickly. They can be booked online via the club’s website or by calling Budleigh TIC on 01395 445275. 

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club

The Hollow, by Salterton Drama Club - Credit: Bruce Boulton


Budleigh News

Don't Miss

Devon gastropubs make UK top 50 list

Devon eateries named among UK's top 50 gastropubs: See them all

Paul Jones

person
Dr Sam Bridgewater, Clinton Devon Estates Head of Wildlife and Conservation, with Countryfile presenter Ellie Harrison

East Devon in the focus of BBC Countryfile this Sunday

Philippa Davies

person
M5 junctions 29 to 28

Pedestrian killed after being struck by lorry on M5

Paul Jones

person
The spot formerly known as Mona Island - the very beginning of Exmouth as a town

Local history: the Normans and some now familiar names

Mike Menhenitt, local historian

Logo Icon