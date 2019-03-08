Gym giant could be coming to Exmouth

Carpetright in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Plans to convert a former Carpetright store into a 24-hour gym in Exmouth have been backed by the town council.

An application to convert the property, on Liverton Business Park, was discussed by the authority at its latest meeting on Monday, November 11.

The planning committee unanimously backed the plans, which will now go before East Devon District Council for a final decision.

The application has been submitted on behalf of The Gym Limited, also known as 'The Gym', which is an established operator with more than 160 similar gyms across the UK - including in Bournemouth, Bristol, Exeter, London, Manchester, Plymouth and Southampton.

The planning applications said The Gym provides a 'high quality but cheaper option for health and fitness activity'.

It requires between 500 and 1,500m2 to accommodate the gym equipment, male and female changing rooms, office, store, entrance lobby and refuse facilities.

The business model of The Gym is a budget operator without facilities such as swimming pool, sauna or cafe.

It will include a range of cardio-vascular equipment for rowing running and cycling as well as resistance weight equipment.

It will have 17 designated car parking spaces, including disabled parking.

The application stated 9.29 per cent of visits were made between 11pm and 6am with very minimal attendance between midnight and 6am, meaning there will be minimal affects on the surrounding area.

It added The Gym Group successfully operated on a 24-hour basis and had a well-tested system and an exemplary safety record across all its existing sites.

Between 8am and 8pm the front door will be open. There will be a two door portal which requires a personal entry code on a keypad and restricts access to one person at a time.

This pin code also allows The Gym to record attendance. There will also be an extensive network of CCTV cameras throughout the premises which will be monitored on a 24-hour basis remotely.

Councillor Fred Caygill said: "On a personal level, I believe another gym is sustainable because we have a large population in Exmouth and we do want to encourage good health and wellbeing and exercise is an important part of that."