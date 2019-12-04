Advanced search

Gilbert & Sullivan operetta The Gondoliers in Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 December 2019

The cast of The Gondoliers. Picture: Imperial Productions

The cast of The Gondoliers. Picture: Imperial Productions

Archant

One of Gilbert & Sullivan's much-loved operettas, The Gondoliers, comes to Budleigh Salterton on Saturday, December 7.

Imperial Productions will stage two performances at the Public Hall, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The story is set in Venice and revolves around two gondoliers, Marco and Guiseppe Palmieri.

The Duke and Duchess of PlazaToro arrive in Venice and announce that one of the brothers is in fact the Prince of Barataria and already married by proxy to their daughter.

It seems that the prince was stolen in infancy and placed with a respectable family with a son the same age - but now no one knows which of the two is the royal heir.

The operetta includes some of Sullivan's most memorable music, including Take a Pair of Sparkling Eyes, Regular Royal Queen and Dance the Cachucha.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £8 for children and full-time students.

They can be obtained from the Imperial Productions website or from the Budleigh Salterton Tourist Information Office on Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Christmas lights and festive fayre in Exmouth

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police investigating early morning seafront burglaries

Cash-strapped school’s plea for volunteer helpers

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock with volunteer Sue Stubbings and year six pupil Eliott Bright. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Christmas lights and festive fayre in Exmouth

Exmouth Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth teen jailed for attacks on two strangers

Denva-Louis Smith. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Polcie

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Gilbert & Sullivan operetta The Gondoliers in Budleigh Salterton

The cast of The Gondoliers. Picture: Imperial Productions

Aladdin by the Exmouth Players at the Blackmore Theatre

The main cast of Aladdin. Picture: Alix Kelman

Exmouth Town net midweek home cup success with Steer at the double

The Exmouth Town versus Parkway Les Phillips Cup tie meeting programme cover. Picture ARCHANT

$article.content.name

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Devon ‘dream team’ running London Spirit in cricket’s new The Hundred competition

Trevor Griffin who has been named head coach of the London Spirit women’s team in next summer’s new The Hundred competition. Picture DEVON CRICKET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists