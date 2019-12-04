Gilbert & Sullivan operetta The Gondoliers in Budleigh Salterton

The cast of The Gondoliers. Picture: Imperial Productions Archant

One of Gilbert & Sullivan's much-loved operettas, The Gondoliers, comes to Budleigh Salterton on Saturday, December 7.

Imperial Productions will stage two performances at the Public Hall, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The story is set in Venice and revolves around two gondoliers, Marco and Guiseppe Palmieri.

The Duke and Duchess of PlazaToro arrive in Venice and announce that one of the brothers is in fact the Prince of Barataria and already married by proxy to their daughter.

It seems that the prince was stolen in infancy and placed with a respectable family with a son the same age - but now no one knows which of the two is the royal heir.

The operetta includes some of Sullivan's most memorable music, including Take a Pair of Sparkling Eyes, Regular Royal Queen and Dance the Cachucha.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £8 for children and full-time students.

They can be obtained from the Imperial Productions website or from the Budleigh Salterton Tourist Information Office on Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton.