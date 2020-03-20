Advanced search

Coronavirus: the Devon Song Festival in March has been cancelled

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 March 2020

East Devon Music Festival is looking for new committee members. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

East Devon Music Festival is looking for new committee members. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

© Damon Shuck

The Devon Song Festival, which was due to run from March 27 to 29 in Topsham, has been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

Organisers regret having to take such unavoidable action in fast changing times, but the health of the audience and artists are the primary concern.

Organisers are now in the process of planning a ‘Not in Devon Song Festival’. This will be a live streamed event or an exclusive pre-recorded video featuring some or all of the artists from the original weekend. Visit www.devonsongfestival.com

A spokesman said: “In these unprecedented times, musicians face months of zero earnings due to the cancellation of concerts. Performers usually only get paid on completion of a contract. So, anyone who has already bought a ticket to the song festival may wish to view the purchase as a donation, to help pay the artists.”

Alternatively, anyone wanting a refund for pre-paid tickets should email devonsongfestival@gmail.com

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Indoor market to shut from Saturday due to coronavirus

Exmouth Indoor Market. Picture: JB.

Watersports centre developer weighs in on delayed plans for Exmouth seafront

Sideshore which is set to open this summer. Picture: Daniel WIlkins

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town crier diagnosed with coronavirus but keeping high spirits

Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the Steve Gazzard organ donor sign up event that has resulted in over 6000 donor registrations. Ref exe 36 19TI 9289. Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Indoor market to shut from Saturday due to coronavirus

Exmouth Indoor Market. Picture: JB.

Watersports centre developer weighs in on delayed plans for Exmouth seafront

Sideshore which is set to open this summer. Picture: Daniel WIlkins

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Jigsaw puzzles, online yoga and bacon rolls – how Topsham is coping with the coronavirus

Putting together deliveries of fruit and vegetables in Topsham Picture: Love Topsham

Coronavirus: the Devon Song Festival in March has been cancelled

East Devon Music Festival is looking for new committee members. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

Don’t visit loved ones on Mother’s Day - Prime Minister’s message amid coronavirus

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Recorded sermons and ‘a candle of hope’ as Mother’s Day church services are cancelled

Candle

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24