Coronavirus: the Devon Song Festival in March has been cancelled

The Devon Song Festival, which was due to run from March 27 to 29 in Topsham, has been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

Organisers regret having to take such unavoidable action in fast changing times, but the health of the audience and artists are the primary concern.

Organisers are now in the process of planning a ‘Not in Devon Song Festival’. This will be a live streamed event or an exclusive pre-recorded video featuring some or all of the artists from the original weekend. Visit www.devonsongfestival.com

A spokesman said: “In these unprecedented times, musicians face months of zero earnings due to the cancellation of concerts. Performers usually only get paid on completion of a contract. So, anyone who has already bought a ticket to the song festival may wish to view the purchase as a donation, to help pay the artists.”

Alternatively, anyone wanting a refund for pre-paid tickets should email devonsongfestival@gmail.com