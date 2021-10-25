The upcoming annual Budget and how it might help those struggling this winter

Published: 5:02 PM October 25, 2021

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is getting ready to announce the budget - Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday (October 27), the Government will announce this year's budget in the House of Commons. It’s a chance to see what money will go where and what it is spent on. But with soaring gas prices, mortage rates set to rise and inflation at its highest level for more than a decade, what elements of this year's Budget might help you this winter?

What could the Chancellor introduce in this year's Budget? According to the BBC on Monday (October 25), we will see a five per cent VAT cut on energy bills to help stop rising energy prices this winter.

Ministers have also been lobbying the Prime Minster to reinstate the Universal Credit for the 2.3 million claimants who were left out of pocket a few weeks ago, when the £20 emergency uplift during the pandemic was cut.

A £500 million package is also set to be announced to support young families and children as part of a new ‘start4life’ initiative, an NHS run scheme that helps parents with young children who may be struggling with antenatal and breastfeeding advice.

On the general cost of living, the demand for gas and electricity has pushed up prices, meaning businesses are having to run machinery for longer. The shortage of fuel that we saw a few weeks ago in the UK also contributed to a higher cost of living.

As always, you can see a list of community lifelines in Devon, who are there to support you if you are struggling this winter, on our website here or on page …. of the paper.