Exmouth history: the bread riots

Back in the middle of the 19th century there was much concern as to the eternal rise of the cost of living, particularly food, which may have an uncanny familiarity today! This in turn led to much social unrest, and Devon did not escape this. In 1845, when a bushel (approx 8 dry gallons) of wheat had increased to £1 and 5 shillings (£1.25p) and a loaf cost 1 shilling and a halfpenny (approx 6p) this led to the first bread riots in the county, which were swiftly put down.

In 1867 however, despite rumblings and warnings that the authorities were slow to act upon, the riots started up again. 50 Special Constables were hastily sworn in and on 5 November Exmouth witnessed rioters storming butchers and bakers (but not candlestick makers!). Withycombe Mill, which provided flour to the town’s bakers, was stoned. There was extensive damage to the town’s shops. My own great great grandfather’s bakery, Clapp’s, at West End House on the Strand had its door kicked in and windows smashed. The rioting continued and when a further 60 Special Constables appeared a day later the riot was eventually quelled and some of the rioters moved out of town to neighbouring farms to cause more trouble. They famously dumped potatoes in to the pond at Broadway Farm, Littleham. How on earth this and the destruction of shops were supposed to bring down the price of food is anyone’s guess!

People were posted on the outskirts of the town to warn of approaching flour wagons and as one approached down Gussiford Lane and went into Fore Street, where it stopped to adjust the brake before descending the hill, it was seized upon by rioters. According to reports of the time they were led by an 'Amazonian' local woman who with her fellow rioters unhitched the horses before the wagoners had realised they were under attack and the flour was thrown all over the road. Peace in the town was eventually restored and the traders, among which was Clapp’s bakery, repaired their premises and continued to trade.

What became of the rioters though? At the General Sessions a number were sentenced to hard labour and prison. However, some got off! The Exmouth Journal reported that Special Constable George Salter had identified a rioter, one called Fowler, damaging a shop belonging to a Mr Halse. He saw a man in a red jacket smash Mr William S Clapp’s front door and heard him say “Let us tear this house down, down with this house!” This was also corroborated by P C Clothier. However, the defence in court produced an alibi for these men and the jury acquitted them. Copies of this Exmouth Journal report are in my family’s archives and can also be seen at the museum. Withycombe Mill continued to supply flour to the local bakers and did so until 1962, when, as part of a flood prevention scheme the mill was demolished. The accompanying picture from my family’s archives, taken from a painting (origin unknown) shows the mill in all its glory. The giant water wheel was removed to the council’s depot in Camperdown Terrace where it remained until the council restored it and had it moved to below The Beacon Vaults by Manor Gardens as a tourist attraction where it can still be seen today.

The bread riots are featured as part of a display of Clapp’s Café in the Hayloft at the museum. The riots seemed to have acted as some sort of catalyst for the development of the town as The Clinton Devon Estates had already been planning to develop what we now know as Rolle Street - and next time we will see how this happened.

If you would like to know more please visit the museum’s website at www.exmouthmuseum.com or you can e mail mike at mike.menhenitt@btinternet.com



