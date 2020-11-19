Advanced search

‘Thank you’ packs for Budleigh teachers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 November 2020

Reception teachers Lisa Broad, Pam Teed and Poppy Evans were among those to receive a pack

Archant

Teachers at a Budleigh Salterton school have been presented with special ‘thank you’ packs to ensure they know they are appreciated.

The packs from Budleigh Baptist ChurchThe packs from Budleigh Baptist Church

Budleigh Baptist church gave a kit to staff at St Peter’s School - and the staff loved them!

St Peter’s head teacher Steve Hitchcock said: “I thought it was such a kind and generous idea. My thanks go to members of the church.”

Reception teachers Lisa Broad, Pam Teed and Poppy Evans were among those to receive a pack. Each pack came with goodies such as hot chocolate and inspirational notes, including one note that read: “Budleigh Baptist Church wants to say ‘thank you’ for all you do. We know this time isn’t easy. We know teaching is stressful at the best of times without a global pandemic thrown in.

“We know you are working incredibly hard and putting yourselves at risk for the education and wellbeing of our children. We are grateful.

One of the notes in the packs from Budleigh Baptist ChurchOne of the notes in the packs from Budleigh Baptist Church

“So this little pack is intended to encourage you to take some ‘me time’, to be still for a while with your own thoughts and feelings, to rest and maybe to hear the gentle voice of God reassuring you as you do.

“We hope you find a few tranquil moments here and we hope it helps.”

