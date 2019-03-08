Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

PUBLISHED: 16:03 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 24 June 2019

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Archant

Budleigh Salterton shoppers will be able to draw cash out in the town centre again if an application by a supermarket giant is green lit.

Tesco, which is looking to convert a disused furniture shop in Fore Street into one of its 'Express' stores, wants to install an automated teller machine (ATM) on the outside of the building.

Since Lloyds closed the last bank in town earlier this year, shoppers have had to rely on the Co-op to draw money from their bank accounts.

The only other way banking can be done in the town is via the mobile Lloyds and Natwest units which visit once a week.

Tesco has also submitted an application for illuminated signage, and another application has been submitted for the installation of a mechanical plant and associated equipment.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the planning applications for the cash machine, mechanical plant and advertising.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Estuary-side mosaics an expression of creativity for Allan and Manya

Andrew Griffiths, manager of M&S with sea life mosaic designers Manya McMahon and Allan Punton. Ref exe 20 19TI 4921. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Estuary-side mosaics an expression of creativity for Allan and Manya

Andrew Griffiths, manager of M&S with sea life mosaic designers Manya McMahon and Allan Punton. Ref exe 20 19TI 4921. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

East Devon Pine Coffin joy for Brian Welch

Golf club and ball

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists