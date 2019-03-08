Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins Archant

Budleigh Salterton shoppers will be able to draw cash out in the town centre again if an application by a supermarket giant is green lit.

Tesco, which is looking to convert a disused furniture shop in Fore Street into one of its 'Express' stores, wants to install an automated teller machine (ATM) on the outside of the building.

Since Lloyds closed the last bank in town earlier this year, shoppers have had to rely on the Co-op to draw money from their bank accounts.

The only other way banking can be done in the town is via the mobile Lloyds and Natwest units which visit once a week.

Tesco has also submitted an application for illuminated signage, and another application has been submitted for the installation of a mechanical plant and associated equipment.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the planning applications for the cash machine, mechanical plant and advertising.