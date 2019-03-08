Advanced search

Tesco granted latest planning permission as work continues on new Budleigh shop

PUBLISHED: 14:19 16 September 2019

The former SM Prior and Sons building, in Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, which could soon become a Tesco Express store. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The former SM Prior and Sons building, in Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, which could soon become a Tesco Express store. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Plans to open a new Tesco Express store in Budleigh Salterton moved a step closer to happening after approval was granted for illuminated signage.

Permission has been given for the installation of one externally illuminated sign, one non-illuminated sign panel and an externally illuminated projecting sign.

The town council had concerns about the lights being left on after and before the operating hours of the store but a condition requiring Tesco to have the lights switched off 30 minutes after closing has been added.

The style of the signage was changed from internal to external to be more in character with the conservation area.

This planning approval comes as work continues to convert the former S M Prior and Son shop, in Fore Street, into a Tesco Express.

The supermarket giant was previously granted planning permission for an external cash machine at the site and the installation of a mechanical plant.

