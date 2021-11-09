Exmouth Tesco community representatives Susan Kirk and Leanne Fletcher brought a slippery selection of fish into Mill Water SEN School last week.

Pupils got to stroke the scales, learn how to gut mackerel and taste a selection of pre-prepared prawns, tuna and mussels.

Mill Water School, near East Budleigh, educates 115 pupils with severe and complex learning disabilities. The Tesco staff talked to Class 9 about the journey that seafood takes, from sea to plate, and why eating it is good for you.

Class teacher Kathryn said: “Many of the children tasted fish for the first time and they loved the sensory and squishy feel of them. We talked about how healthy fish are to have in your diet.”

The supermarket also kindly donated dozens of packets of seeds for pupils to plant in their vegetable patch.

Mill Water is a special school educating pupils, aged from three to 19, who have severe and profound learning difficulties.

The school moved from Honiton to its current site in the grounds of Bicton College in 2015. The purpose-built school is uniquely designed with the entire focus on meeting pupils' needs. It includes light and dark sensory rooms, soft play, a hydrotherapy pool, ICT facilities, spacious rural grounds and outside play equipment.

All staff are committed to providing the care and support the pupils need to reach their full potential. The school community always celebrates the smallest steps of achievement as well as being committed to delivering a purposeful education.

The Friends of Mill Water PTFA meet approximately every two months and over a cup of tea to discuss ways of raising funds for the benefit of the pupils. It also gives everyone a chance to catch up with each other’s news.

Past fundraising events have included a silent auction, bingo, market stall, Easter egg raffle, non uniform days and the group's yearly summer and Christmas fairs.