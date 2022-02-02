News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fundraising 'bad hair day' celebrates memory of 'inspirational' colleague

Philippa Davies

Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2022
Tesco Exmouth community champion Leanne Fletcher with colleague John Leach

Tesco Exmouth community champion Leanne Fletcher with colleague John Leach - Credit: Leanne Fletcher

A ‘bad hair day’ at Exmouth’s Salterton Road Tesco store raised more than £700 for Cancer Research, and celebrated the memory of a colleague lost to the illness in January. 

Staff at the supermarket wore comic hats or wigs, and some sprayed their hair different colours. 

Customers were invited to put money in buckets alongside the tills, and take part in a prize drawer at £1 a ticket. 

The day raised a total of £710.45.   

Tesco Exmouth’s community champion Leanne Fletcher said: “This day was extra special for all of the staff at Tesco Exmouth as we lost a truly inspirational colleague, Ros Rose, to cancer at the beginning of January. 

“The impact she had not only on staff but on customers as well was incredible and she will always be with us in our hearts.  

“We would like to thank all customers for their kind donations and myself personally would like to thank all my colleagues who took part in the ‘Bad Hair Day’. 

