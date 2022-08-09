'Every little helps' as Budleigh Tesco donations support food bank

Generous customers of Budleigh Salterton’s Tesco supermarket boosted the Lions Club’s donations to Exmouth Food Bank.

Last week the club’s president Richard Allen went to collect food items donated in store by customers, and was also given some extra items as prizes for the Lions’ next raffle.

Budleigh Lions president Richard Allen and Karen from Tesco Express - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

Richard said: “The prizes will help the club raise much needed funds for various local charities and good causes. On behalf of all the Budleigh Lions I would like to thank Mo, Will, Karen and all the staff at Tesco Express for their generosity and support.”

The Budleigh Lions Club are continuing to have a food bank collection point at their monthly bingo evenings at the Public Hall. Anyone wanting to donate items can drop them off during the bingo session, between 6pm and 8.45pm.The Lions then deliver them to the Food Bank, which distributes them to people in need throughout Exmouth, Woodbury, Budleigh Salterton and the nearby villages.