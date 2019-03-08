Advanced search

Budleigh to get new town centre cash point

PUBLISHED: 10:21 16 August 2019

Budleigh is set to get a new ATM after an application by Tesco was granted.

Budleigh is set to get a new ATM after an application by Tesco was granted. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Shoppers in Budleigh Salterton will soon be able to draw cash out in the town centre again after a planning approval was granted.

Tesco has been given permission, by district council planning officers under delegated powers, to install an automated teller machine (ATM) on the outside of the building.

The supermarket giant is in the process of converting the former S M Prior and Sons, in Fore Street, into one of its 'Express' stores.

Since Lloyd's closed its doors in January, shoppers have had to rely on the Co-op to draw money from their bank accounts.

Concerns were raised over the increase in traffic caused by shoppers stopping near the cash point.

The delegated officers' report said the installation of an ATM would not result in increased traffic activity.

Applications for the installation of signage in relation to the new shop and for a mechanical plant and associated equipment are yet to be decided.

