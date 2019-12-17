Campaign warns of threat of terror radicalisation in Devon

Radicalisation. Picture: Getty Images Archant

A campaign has been launched warning people in Devon about the threat terrorist radicalisation presents.

Through its campaign, the Safer Devon Partnership, which provides leadership for community safety across the county, wants to raise awareness of the risks of radicalisation, and in particular the role the internet plays.

Radicalisation is the process by which a person comes to support terrorism and people can be 'groomed' through the internet, social media, by family members or friends and by direct contact with extremist groups.

The partnership said vulnerable children and adults are at greater risk as are people experiencing emotional hardship and distress.

Chief Superintendent Same de Reya, of Devon and Cornwall Police, who chairs the Safer Devon Partnership, said: "In order to reduce the risks to people and communities in Devon we want people to be aware of the dangers."

Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "People in Devon can play an important role by reporting their concerns, as early detection, referral and intervention can ensure the person at the centre of any concerns receives the support they need to keep them and others safe."

The partnership is keen to highlight, through the campaign, the signs to look out for that might indicate some is at risk of or being radicalised.

These include someone:

- becoming more secretive, especially around internet use

- spending increasing amounts of time communicating with friends they have met online

- becoming isolated from family and friends

- developing a fixation on a particular subject

- expressing intolerance or hatred of other people or communities

- changing appearance to reflect association with a group or cause

- expressing thoughts about harming or using violence towards others

Anyone who is concerned that someone is being radicalised, is asked to email prevent@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk or ring 01392 225130

Any suspicious activity can report it, in confidence, to the Anti-Terror Hotline on 0800 789 321 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who feels there is an immediate threat to life should call 999.