Campaign warns of threat of terror radicalisation in Devon

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 December 2019

Radicalisation. Picture: Getty Images

Radicalisation. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

A campaign has been launched warning people in Devon about the threat terrorist radicalisation presents.

Through its campaign, the Safer Devon Partnership, which provides leadership for community safety across the county, wants to raise awareness of the risks of radicalisation, and in particular the role the internet plays.

Radicalisation is the process by which a person comes to support terrorism and people can be 'groomed' through the internet, social media, by family members or friends and by direct contact with extremist groups.

The partnership said vulnerable children and adults are at greater risk as are people experiencing emotional hardship and distress.

Chief Superintendent Same de Reya, of Devon and Cornwall Police, who chairs the Safer Devon Partnership, said: "In order to reduce the risks to people and communities in Devon we want people to be aware of the dangers."

Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "People in Devon can play an important role by reporting their concerns, as early detection, referral and intervention can ensure the person at the centre of any concerns receives the support they need to keep them and others safe."

The partnership is keen to highlight, through the campaign, the signs to look out for that might indicate some is at risk of or being radicalised.

These include someone:

- becoming more secretive, especially around internet use

- spending increasing amounts of time communicating with friends they have met online

- becoming isolated from family and friends

- developing a fixation on a particular subject

- expressing intolerance or hatred of other people or communities

- changing appearance to reflect association with a group or cause

- expressing thoughts about harming or using violence towards others

Anyone who is concerned that someone is being radicalised, is asked to email prevent@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk or ring 01392 225130

Any suspicious activity can report it, in confidence, to the Anti-Terror Hotline on 0800 789 321 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who feels there is an immediate threat to life should call 999.

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman's 'bold' move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Warning over 'ringing the changes' scam in Exmouth

Police.

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Demetre again the star as East Budleigh chalk up another win

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6321. Picture: Terry Ife

Cregan stars as Exmouth Town Reserves edge out Witheridge

Exmouth Town Reserves’ Man of the Match against Witheridge Ben Cregan with Town chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture Martin Cook

Budleigh bowlers impress in excellent Parrott Trophy win over Sidmouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-8s enjoy tournament at Exeter City's Cat & Fiddle ground

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife
