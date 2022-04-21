Tenors Un Limited bring 'songs of love and laughter' to Exmouth Pavilion

The ‘rat pack of opera’, Tenors Un Limited, will be performing at Exmouth Pavilion as part of their 20th anniversary tour.

Their show That’s Amore will take place on Friday, May 6 at 7.30pm, and will also feature the Exmouth Community College Choir.

The trio will perform some of the best-loved songs of the last century, made famous by artistes including Pavarotti, Lanza, Sting, Michael Bublé and Freddie Mercury. Their repertoire includes classics such as The Pearl Fisher’s Duet and Nessun Dorma, crooner and pop favourites such as Barcelona, Recipe For Love, Nella Fantasia and Everything, as well as songs written by the group themselves. Also on their list are Mr Blue Sky (ELO), Always on My Mind (Elvis Presley), All I Ask of You (Andrew Lloyd Webber), The Sound of Silence (Simon and Garfunkel), From Now On (The Greatest Showman) and Tonight (West Side Story).

Jem Sharples from the group said: “We want our audiences to have an uplifting experience in this show, so we’ve chosen songs of love and laughter - some from our back catalogue, as well as new numbers, old favourites, modern pop songs and some we’ve written ourselves. There’s something for everyone.”

Their story began in 2002 when Jem Sharples and Scott Ciscon met at an audition. After Paul Martin joined them, they decided to create their own take on the popular classical genre.

Their idea was to choose some of the most iconic songs across a variety of genres, stay true to the melody and incorporate rich harmonies to create their own sound. Since then, Scott (tenor,) Paul (bass-baritone) and Jem (tenor) have performed all around the world and become the UK’s original classical-crossover ‘man-band.’ Tenors Unlimited sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and performed live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final. They have shared a stage with stars including Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

During lockdown, Jem also sang on the street where he lives every Thursday night during the NHS clap, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

For more information and tickets, visit the Exmouth Pavilion website