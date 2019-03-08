Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

Teenagers trapped by the tide near Orcombe Point were rescued by Exmouth volunteer lifesavers.

On Friday night (August 2) Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched to reports of two people stuck on rocks at the east end of Exmouth beach.

At around 8.10pm the crew onboard the inshore lifeboat George Bearman II were returning from an exercise when they spotted two men in difficulty.

The crew took the teenagers onboard the lifeboat and transported them to Sandy Bay. Neither were injured.

Inshore Lifeboat helm Harry Griffin, who led the rescue, said: "It was very fortunate that we were in the vicinity of the rocks at the time and discovered these two young men in difficulty.

"It is so important that people check the tide state before they venture out around our coastline.

"There are numerous locations along the coast where people can easily get cut off by tides and find themselves in danger. Before you go out always make sure it's safe, check tide timetables and always be aware of your surroundings."

On Sunday, (August 4), Exmouth RNLI was alerted by the coastguard after reports of a boat capsizing near Cockwood.

Initial reports said the boat had sustained damage and two people were in the water.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew found the boat was undamaged and had turned the right way up with both occupants back on board.

The boat and its passengers were escorted to shore and neither person had any injuries.