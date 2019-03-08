Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

PUBLISHED: 08:46 05 August 2019

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Teenagers trapped by the tide near Orcombe Point were rescued by Exmouth volunteer lifesavers.

On Friday night (August 2) Exmouth RNLI's inshore lifeboat was launched to reports of two people stuck on rocks at the east end of Exmouth beach.

At around 8.10pm the crew onboard the inshore lifeboat George Bearman II were returning from an exercise when they spotted two men in difficulty.

The crew took the teenagers onboard the lifeboat and transported them to Sandy Bay. Neither were injured.

Inshore Lifeboat helm Harry Griffin, who led the rescue, said: "It was very fortunate that we were in the vicinity of the rocks at the time and discovered these two young men in difficulty.

"It is so important that people check the tide state before they venture out around our coastline.

"There are numerous locations along the coast where people can easily get cut off by tides and find themselves in danger. Before you go out always make sure it's safe, check tide timetables and always be aware of your surroundings."

On Sunday, (August 4), Exmouth RNLI was alerted by the coastguard after reports of a boat capsizing near Cockwood.

Initial reports said the boat had sustained damage and two people were in the water.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew found the boat was undamaged and had turned the right way up with both occupants back on board.

The boat and its passengers were escorted to shore and neither person had any injuries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Music, food and fun for two-day lifeboat weekend

Crowds watch the Shannon class lifeboat being launched at the Exmouth RNLI open day. Ref exe 8071-35-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth gearing up for annual festival of vintage vehicles

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Paul Strange

REVEALED: 37 Exmouth roads which could have new restrictions placed on them

Roads in Exmouth could have new restrictions placed on them if HATOC agree to proposals at a November meeting. Picture: Canva/Google/Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Music, food and fun for two-day lifeboat weekend

Crowds watch the Shannon class lifeboat being launched at the Exmouth RNLI open day. Ref exe 8071-35-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth gearing up for annual festival of vintage vehicles

Admiring an old Bentley at the Exmouth Classic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Paul Strange

REVEALED: 37 Exmouth roads which could have new restrictions placed on them

Roads in Exmouth could have new restrictions placed on them if HATOC agree to proposals at a November meeting. Picture: Canva/Google/Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Music man’s generosity helps Twilight Walk funds go to those in need

John Capon and his 'music' van. Picture: Nigel Heath

Maer men edged out at title-chasing Paignton

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Budleigh slip out of promotion placed after defeat at champions-elect Cornwood

A batsmans gear is left on the wicket during drinks. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sam Read passes 1,000 league runs in 2019 as Clyst St George edge closer to promotion

Clyst St George batsman Sam Reed hits a six in a recent Tolchards Devon League game. Picture JED ROSSER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists