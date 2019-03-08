Advanced search

Teenage girls arrested following altercation in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:48 28 May 2019

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Police were called out to a number of incidents on Monday following the festival. Picture: Archant

Archant

A police officer was kicked after emergency services were called out to deal with rowdy teenagers following Exmouth Festival.

Two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker at Exmouth train station on Monday. (May 27).

A police spokesman said an altercation occurred between a group of girls at around 10pm where an officer was kicked.

British Transport Police will investigation the incident.

Police had been called out earlier in the evening.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called at around 8:45pm on Monday 27th May with reports of a large number of teenagers having left the Exmouth Festival who were being rowdy and a public nuisance on the roads and beaches. Units attended and the group dispersed without further incident."

The spokesman said two teenage boys were also arrested for public order offences before being de-arrested and taken home.

