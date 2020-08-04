Advanced search

Budleigh teenagers tackle 24-hour marathon in support of visually impaired rugby teammate

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 August 2020

exb teenagers 24 hour marathon (1)

A pair of Budleigh Salterton teenagers have completed a 24-hour marathon to raise money for their visually impaired friend.

The two 13-year-olds – Oliver Roper and Nate James – ran 26.2 miles over a 24-hour period to raise money for their rugby teammate who had to give up the sport due a degenerative eye condition.

Callum Craske has Retinitis Pigmentosa which causes most sufferers to lose their sight.

Oliver said: “We just wanted to do it for my mate Callum.

He’s a great rugby player but can’t play anymore.

“We were planning on doing something like this but wanted to raise some money for a charity - Callum’s cause seemed obvious.”

Running through the night, they ran a mile every hour before resting and doing the next mile.

They finished their challenge at Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club to a fanfare from members – the pair raised more than £1,000 for charity Retina UK.

To donate, go to the Justgiving page

