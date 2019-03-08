Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

A teenager has admitted raping a 10-year-old girl in Exmouth.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the rape of a girl in the Marley Road area of Exmouth in October last year.

He faced trial in March this year in relation to the attempted murder, rape and choking with intent to commit rape of a 10-year-old girl.

The boy was found not guilty of attempted murder and the jury was unable to reach a majority decision in relation to rape and choking with intent to rape.

The teenager appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (July 22), where he was due to face a retrial for the rape charge.

Instead, he pleaded guilty and was told he will be sentenced on November 7, 2019.

The teenager will remain in custody until that date.

A police spokesman reminded the public both the victim and the defendant should not be named.

The spokesman said: "These rules are not solely for media organisations to adhere to, they also apply to everyone of us, and includes all information posted via social media."