Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Teenager smashed glass into face of stranger, court hears

PUBLISHED: 11:57 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 09 August 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A teenager deliberately smashed a glass into the face of a stranger in a dessert restaurant.

The 15-year-old and his friends started picking on and following an innocent couple who were on an evening out in Exeter.

They followed them into South Street, where there was a fracas near a convenience store.

The couple moved off into the Kaspa's Dessert restaurant in Market Street but the boy followed them, picked up a glass, and threw it at point blank range.

The victim suffered a deep cut above his left eye, which needed six stitches.

The boy went on to attack two strangers on Exmouth Railway station, ride in a stolen car, and assault police.

He was only arrested after being caught by the owner of a house in River Plate Road, Exeter, who found him in his living room at 2.30am.

The boy fled but was tracked by a police dog and arrested nearby, Exeter Crown Court was told on Friday (August 9).

The boy admitted wounding with intent, two batteries, assault on an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle taking, and criminal damage.

He was made subject of a two year detention and training order by Judge Simon Carr.

He said: "You are in a crown court for the first time.

"It is no doubt a frightening experience for you to be in the adult cells downstairs.

"If you continue as you have in the past you should get used to it, because you will spend the majority of your adult life in cells like that."

Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said the most serious offence was the glassing attack which happened at 7.30 pm on February 27 this year.

Lee Bremridge, defending, said the boy has benefited from the time he has spent in custody since his arrest.

Mr Bembridge said he has started to learn to read and write for the first time and has avoided any further violence.

He said he would have had a very difficult childhood and would have a better chance of escaping a life of crime if he were given the support he needs under a detention and training order.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Youths involved in brawl in Exmouth town centre

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

HFest is back – 12 acts to perform across two stages to raise funds for armed forces charities

HFest 2018. Picture: Rex Preston

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Revealed – the six Exmouth phone boxes set to be removed

Six phone boxes could be set to be removed according to BT. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Hit-man High back for Exmouth Town’s FA Cup tie at home to Barnstaple Town

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7542. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth entertaining champions-in-waiting Heathcoat at the Maer

The view from the score box. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres beaten at champions-in-waiting North Devon 2nds

Woodbury & Newton St Cyres skipper Nalin Chounhan in action during the win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Teenager smashed glass into face of stranger, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

The life of Bryan – why being a volunteer driver is ‘human nature’

Bryan Miller (second from the left) with clients of Age Concern and the hub bus. Picture: Daniel Wilkins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists