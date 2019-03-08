Teenager smashed glass into face of stranger, court hears

A teenager deliberately smashed a glass into the face of a stranger in a dessert restaurant.

The 15-year-old and his friends started picking on and following an innocent couple who were on an evening out in Exeter.

They followed them into South Street, where there was a fracas near a convenience store.

The couple moved off into the Kaspa's Dessert restaurant in Market Street but the boy followed them, picked up a glass, and threw it at point blank range.

The victim suffered a deep cut above his left eye, which needed six stitches.

The boy went on to attack two strangers on Exmouth Railway station, ride in a stolen car, and assault police.

He was only arrested after being caught by the owner of a house in River Plate Road, Exeter, who found him in his living room at 2.30am.

The boy fled but was tracked by a police dog and arrested nearby, Exeter Crown Court was told on Friday (August 9).

The boy admitted wounding with intent, two batteries, assault on an emergency worker, aggravated vehicle taking, and criminal damage.

He was made subject of a two year detention and training order by Judge Simon Carr.

He said: "You are in a crown court for the first time.

"It is no doubt a frightening experience for you to be in the adult cells downstairs.

"If you continue as you have in the past you should get used to it, because you will spend the majority of your adult life in cells like that."

Felicity Payne, prosecuting, said the most serious offence was the glassing attack which happened at 7.30 pm on February 27 this year.

Lee Bremridge, defending, said the boy has benefited from the time he has spent in custody since his arrest.

Mr Bembridge said he has started to learn to read and write for the first time and has avoided any further violence.

He said he would have had a very difficult childhood and would have a better chance of escaping a life of crime if he were given the support he needs under a detention and training order.