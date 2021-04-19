Body of girl, 13, found on Exmouth beach
- Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police
Police have confirmed that the body of a teenager was found at the base of the cliffs at Sandy Bay on Friday (April 16).
Emergency services were called at around 6.30pm following concerns for the welfare of a girl.
A body was found at the base of the cliffs.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said :"Police were called at around 6.10pm on Friday (April 16) to a report of concern for a female.
"Officers attended alongside other emergency services and the body of a 13-year-old girl, who was on holiday with her family from out of the force area, was discovered at the base of cliffs at Sandy Bay., Exmouth.
"Her next-of-kin have been informed. Her death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner."
