Body of girl, 13, found on Exmouth beach

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 12:19 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 12:38 PM April 19, 2021
Murder investigation launched by police

Murder investigation launched by police - Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Police have confirmed that the body of a teenager was found at the base of the cliffs at Sandy Bay on Friday (April 16).

Emergency services were called at around 6.30pm following concerns for the welfare of a girl.

A body was found at the base of the cliffs.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said :"Police were called at around 6.10pm on Friday (April 16) to a report of concern for a female.

"Officers attended alongside other emergency services and the body of a 13-year-old girl, who was on holiday with her family from out of the force area, was discovered at the base of cliffs at Sandy Bay., Exmouth.

"Her next-of-kin have been informed. Her death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner."

