Death of teenager found on Exmouth beach is not suspicious say police

PUBLISHED: 15:23 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 02 September 2020

Archant

The death of a teenager whose body was found on the beach in Exmouth is not being treated as suspicious.

Police were called at around 6.20am on Saturday, August 22, to reports that a body had been found near Orcombe Point.

Emergency services attended and a 16-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A police spokesman said: “This is a desperately sad and tragic incident for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

