Teen gang jailed for stamping attack in Exmouth

A gang of teenagers have been jailed for a motiveless attack on a man who was repeatedly kicked and stamped on after being knocked to the ground.

The victim suffered severe facial bruising and was left traumatised after the mass attack on him and a friend in the centre of Exmouth.

The group of four youths had been in the town drinking for ten hours before they picked on a man who was sat on a bench in The Strand chatting to a friend.

One of them demanded he roll them a cigarette and all four joined in an attack when he refused. It ended with 18-year-old Thomas Ward and a 16-year-old youth stamping on his head as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Ward, of Russell Walk, Exeter, and Luke Moore, now 17, of no fixed abode, both admitted attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jack Jenkins, aged 19, of Buckingham Road, Exeter, admitted actual bodily harm, battery, and an unrelated offence of grievous bodily harm.

Another 17-year-old from Exeter admitted affray and battery. Ward also admitted an unrelated case of aggravated vehicle taking, fraud, handling, and driving while disqualified and uninsured.

Ward and Jenkins were sent to young offender institutions for three years, four months and two years respectively. Moore was detained for two years and eight months and the other youth was released on a youth rehabilitation order by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, May 10.

He said: "This was a brutal attack which represented unbridled savagery on the part of all four. He did not suffer any really serious harm, but that was not for want of trying. This was a group attack on a defenceless man."

One of the youths was up in court the next day for a previous offence and told his foster mother that he 'gave someone a battering last night. He deserved it. I put him in a coma'. DNA from the victim's blood was found on his trainer and the other three were traced through matching what they wore during the attack with CCTV images.

Lee Bremridge, for Ward, Emily Pitts, for Jenkins, said both regret their roles in the violence, which they did not start. Hollie Gilbery and Warren Robinson, for the younger defendants, said they have been working with youth offending teams.