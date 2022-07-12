Teddy fun day on Exmouth Strand

Exmouth is hosting its very own teddy bear fun day this August.

On Saturday, August 13, from 10am to 3pm, if you take a trip down to The Strand you'll be in for a big surprise.

The teddy bear fun day event is being run by Exmouth Rotary Club.

Events on the day you and your teddy can get involved in, include: a Teddy Bear Jump, a Teddy Bear fancy dress competition and much more.

Sponsors for the event include the World of Country Life, Otter Windows and Sky Platform Hire, and all money raised will go to Children's Hospice South West and Rotary charities in the South West.

Richard Francis, from Exmouth Rotary said: "Exmouth Rotary are hosting a Teddy Bear charity Fun Day in The Strand on Saturday, August 13. Like the last similar event in 2019, it will involve a Teddy parachute jump, a Teddy fancy dress competition and there will be several other stalls and attractions."

The last jump is at 2pm. For each Teddy a suggested donation of £5 for the jump and £2 an entry for the fancy dress competition, No taller than 50cm.

Must have been dressed by you. Two 1st prizes of £50 voucher Two 2nd prizes of £25 voucher.

An Exmouth Rotary Club spokesman said: "Just turn up and don't forget your teddy."



