Entries open for annual Tech South West awards

The annual Tech South West Awards have opened for entries as the prestigious event returns for a fourth year to celebrate the region’s tech sector.

The awards showcase innovation across the region’s fastest growing sector and categories include Best StartUp, Women in Tech, MarineTech, Commitment to Diversity, Workplace Culture, AgriTech, Tech For Good, FinTech and Commitment to Talent.

The launch comes hot on the heels of the release of the SW Tech Analysis Report which forecasts the sector to grow to almost £20bn gross value added (GVA) a year by 2026, creating more than 125,000 new jobs.

Accountancy firm Bishop Fleming return as Headline Partner and PR agency Astley Media has been announced as the first Supporting Partner.

Last year’s Tech South West Awards received over 200 entries from across the region.

Harry Singer, CEO of biotech firm Singer Instruments which won the Workplace Culture Award at the 2021 awards, said: "The Tech South West Awards are the biggest event in the tech calendar for anyone working in or around tech in the South West of England.

“Our team was delighted to win the Workplace Culture Award last year in recognition of our flexible working arrangements and staff benefits including our 'Equity for Nerds' scheme and zero-notice time off policy for last minute surfing opportunities.

"The South West is fast becoming one of the top destinations in the UK for ambitious tech organisations to grow. The Tech South West Awards are testament to the depth and breadth of innovation, talent and boundary-pushing creativity that make the South West tech ecosystem such a key player on the global stage."

Alongside the main categories, the Cluster Awards celebrate tech initiatives and organisations across the South West in particular local areas where the likes of TechSpark, TechExeter, Software Cornwall, Torbay Hi-Tech Cluster, Digital Somerset and Silicon South operate.

To enter the awards at https://www.techsouthwest.co.uk/awards-2022

Shortlists will be announced in September, with details of the awards ceremony to be announced over the summer.