Team behind award-winning restaurant take the reins at popular Lympstone pub

PUBLISHED: 17:09 24 February 2019

The Swan Inn in Lympstone is celebrating a relaunch. Picture: Swan Inn

A Lympstone pub has been taken over by the team behind a multiple award-winning restaurant.

The Swan Inn has re-launched with a locally-sourced menu following the takeover by the River Exe Café’s team.

Owners David Foa and Paul Craven told the Journal they are keen to retain the pub’s community-ethos and renowned warm character, while stamping their own mark through their passion for locally sourced produce, warm hospitality and professional service.

Bringing their tried and tested approach to the best shoreline dining, new owners David and Paul have also poured their knowledge and skill in the service of polished pub classics using produce from the region, as supplied to River Exe Café.

Dishes include East Devon pork belly with potato terrine, heritage carrots, spiced apple confit and black treacle jus. And of course everyone’s favourite, Yellow Hammer beer battered fish with all the trimmings.

Mr Foa said: “The Swan is a community institution of which we have been regulars for years.

“Taking over this year-round destination allows us to retain our talented team at River Exe Café, which only opens between April to September.

“We’re in the perfect location - a stone’s skim from Exeter, Lympstone is an ideal location to stop off either by train or cycle trail.”

Previously known for its prized salmon and home to rare birds, Lympstone has more recently attracted several food giants, earning its new-found status as a culinary hotspot.

Michael Caines’ Michelin starred Lympstone Manor opened in 2016, and last year British charcuterie company Good Game relaunched The Globe in the heart of the village.

The appeal is contributed to the village’s prime location for produce, as the River Exe flows through the village with dayboats supplying fresh fish, and surrounding fertile fields with beef, lamb and dairy.

River Exe Café was brought to national attention when Michel Roux Jr made the foodie pilgrimage to the floating café for Channel 4’s The Hidden Restaurants, exploring Britain’s most unusual destination restaurants. Roux heralded their mussels ‘mind-blowing’.

