Plumb Park developer invites suggestions for coronavirus crisis support
PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 April 2020
Groups and charities helping vulnerable Exmouth residents during the coronavirus crisis could be in line for support from a developer.
Taylor Wimpey, which is building new homes at Plumb Park and Pankhurst Close, is appealing to the Exmouth community to nominate causes providing help during the pandemic.
Work has been halted at both sites and sales offices have been closed due to Covid-19.
In order to best direct their support, the Exmouth team has asked residents to suggest groups or charities.
Melissa Langton, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Exeter, said: “We do have a limited community budget available and we want to work with the Exmouth community to make sure that our donations reach the people who need them most.”
Email caroline.wengradt@taylorwimpey.com with your suggestions, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated.
