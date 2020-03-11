Littleham transport infrastructure set for £78,000 boost

The Buckingham Heights development in Exmouth. Picture: Taylor Wimpey Archant

Transport infrastructure in Exmouth is set for a £78,000 boost after an investment pledge by a major housing developer.

Taylor Wimpey, which is developing 470 homes across two sites in the Littleham area of town, has pledged to put the five-figure sum towards bus services.

The developer is building 350 homes at Plumb Park and 120 homes at the adjacent Buckingham Heights, in Pankhurst Close.

Taylor Wimpey, which is also paying an additional £170,000 to South West Water to help fund drainage network upgrades, said the funding will 'ensure Plumb Park is a sustainable development'.

As part of the planning permission for Plumb Park, the developer paid £2.1million to East Devon District Council for a range of resources including schools, health centres and libraries as well as community and youth facilities.

In 2019, more than £1,000 was invested by the company in Exmouth community groups including planters for Littleham in Bloom and a donation towards a support vehicle for Exmouth Sea Cadets.