Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15. Archant

An Exmouth woman beat the clock to witness the birth of her new grandson in the early hours of the morning – thanks to the generosity of a local taxi firm.

(L-R) New dad Josh Moyle, Mrs Evans, and new mum Ayisha (L-R) New dad Josh Moyle, Mrs Evans, and new mum Ayisha

Heather Evans, of Lestock Close, was caught on the hop when her daughter Ayisha, who lives in Exeter, texted her at 2am on Monday morning after going into labour.

Mrs Evans, 46, who has lived in Exmouth for more than 40 years, said: “I had missed calls from Ayisha and messages saying 'I think I am on the way'.

“I rang her back in a panic because the last time she gave birth, it happened very quickly – within an hour.

“I thought 'Oh no, I am going to miss it!'”

Mrs Evans called The Strand-based firm AJ's Taxis and hurriedly requested a taxi.

It was only when she had passed on her details that she realised she did not have the fare to hand – but driver Gary Whitehead came to the rescue by giving her a free lift.

Mrs Evans said: “I explained I needed to get to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital because Ayisha had gone into labour.

“I said I hadn't thought about money and I didn't know how much cash I had in my house – Gary said we could sort it out on the way and I could drop the money through his door in the next couple of days.”

Mr Whitehead kept Mrs Evans calm on the way to the hospital and she managed to welcome her grandson, who has not yet been named, into the world within an hour of arriving.

She added: “I was stunned, it all happened so quickly. When he was born, it was lovely.

“I was amazed by Gary's generosity – he recognised me as a local girl, but he doesn't know me that well.

“But he put his faith and trust in the family in getting me there - and he didn't have to, especially at that time in the morning.”

Mrs Evans' new grandchild is her fourth, but the first grandson.

She said: “Both him and mother are doing well, and are back home already. He is lovely!”

Mrs Evans returned to AJ's the following day to pay her fare.