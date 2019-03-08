Chance for elderly residents to be reunited with long-lost friends and family

A gesture of goodwill to war veterans and elderly residents could see distant relatives and colleagues reunited.

Exmouth Taxi Association has launched a competition to give a resident an expenses-paid trip to reconnect with a fellow war survivor, family member or former work colleague.

The winning entry will be given a voucher which grants them a taxi ride up to the value of £240 which will take them as far away as Barnstaple, Plymouth, Bournemouth or Bristol Airport.

Leon Wilson, secretary of the association, said they are looking at ways to be more involved with the community and this is a 'gesture of good will' towards residents.

Anyone interested should email their name, phone number and the reason why they should win by Tuesday, September 3.

The voucher, which will have no monetary value, will be valid for a return trip until Christmas Eve this year.

Email exmouthtaxiassociation@outlook.com to enter