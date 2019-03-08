Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Chance for elderly residents to be reunited with long-lost friends and family

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 July 2019

Leon Wilson and George Shorters of The Exmouth Taxi Association. Ref exe 30 19TI 8970. Picture: Terry Ife

Leon Wilson and George Shorters of The Exmouth Taxi Association. Ref exe 30 19TI 8970. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A gesture of goodwill to war veterans and elderly residents could see distant relatives and colleagues reunited.

Leon Wilson and George Shorters of The Exmouth Taxi Association. Ref exe 30 19TI 8974. Picture: Terry IfeLeon Wilson and George Shorters of The Exmouth Taxi Association. Ref exe 30 19TI 8974. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Taxi Association has launched a competition to give a resident an expenses-paid trip to reconnect with a fellow war survivor, family member or former work colleague.

The winning entry will be given a voucher which grants them a taxi ride up to the value of £240 which will take them as far away as Barnstaple, Plymouth, Bournemouth or Bristol Airport.

Leon Wilson, secretary of the association, said they are looking at ways to be more involved with the community and this is a 'gesture of good will' towards residents.

Anyone interested should email their name, phone number and the reason why they should win by Tuesday, September 3.

The voucher, which will have no monetary value, will be valid for a return trip until Christmas Eve this year.

Email exmouthtaxiassociation@outlook.com to enter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh in second place after latest win

Budleigh players leave the pitch at stumps after their win over Plympton Picture KEVIN CURRAN

Cranford Sports and Fitness Club hosting a ‘Strawberries & Cream’ tennis tournament

The Cranford Sports Clubs, Strawberries and Cream tournament poster. Picture CRANFORD SPORTS CLUB

Chance for elderly residents to be reunited with long-lost friends and family

Leon Wilson and George Shorters of The Exmouth Taxi Association. Ref exe 30 19TI 8970. Picture: Terry Ife

Wisdom and Whitehead triumph in Bailey Salvers

Golf club and ball

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

Exmouth Town at home to Sidmouth Town for a pre-season friendly. Ref exsp 29 19TI 7430. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists