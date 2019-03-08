Advanced search

Man facing jail time after Exmouth police chase

PUBLISHED: 10:23 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 31 May 2019

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Magistrates' Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Taunton man is facing jail after he admitted driving dangerously around a Devon seaside town in a police chase.

Uniformed officers in a marked police car told Samuel Bal to pull over and turn off his engine but he reversed and sped off.

Bal, 21, raced around residential streets in Exmouth at speed before he collided with another vehicle.

Exeter Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday, May 30, some of the wheels of Bal's Skoda were punctured in the crash which badly damaged the other car.

He then ran away from the scene but was caught.

Prosecutor Lyndsey Baker said Bal, of Knapp, North Curry, Taunton, was located shortly afterwards.

She said there was CCTV of the incident in May but it was not shown to the court.

Bal was sent to Exeter Crown Court to be sentenced on Tuesday, June 25 and he was given an interim driving ban.

He admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance or licence and failing to stop.

