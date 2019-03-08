'Yes' to tattoo parlour plans for Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 16:07 02 September 2019
Archant
A bid to transform a former charity shop in Exmouth into a tattoo parlous has been greenlit by planners at the district council (EDDC).
Plans for the development were lodged earlier this year.
Applicant Stuart Matthews sought permission from district planners to change the use of the former Whiskers and Wagtails shop in Exeter Road.
The shop was formerly home to the charity before it moved premises further along Exeter Road.
In his application, Mr Matthews said the business will not be 'your usual skull and black style' studio and will be a 'modern looking' shop. Mr Matthews said there will be no building development, just interior decoration and installation of a new floor.
In deciding the application, planning officers said the change of use would 'not impact unreasonably' on the character and appearance of its surroundings. The application can be viewed on EDDC's planning website.
