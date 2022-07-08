East Devon Foodie Fest returns this September

The Food festival, Taste East Devon returns to the county this September.

A 16-day celebration of food will take place from September 3-18 2022, and will feature award-winning venues, producers, chefs and restaurants across East Devon.

Founder member of Taste East Devon include THE PIG-at Combe, Darts Farm, Otter Brewery, Deer Park Country House, River Cottage, East Devon AONB, Donkey Sanctuary, Mazzard Farm, Jack in the Green and Lympstone Manor.

Jansen Venneboer, Taste East Devon Chair and owner of Mazzard Farm accommodation, says: "East Devon has an incredible food community, and it was amazing to see so many world-class businesses join together and really put our county on the map. We kick started it all off with the iconic, Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival and finished with a fabulous Garden Party at THE PIG-at Combe. During the festival, we had a whole host of events; an evening with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall at River Cottage and a Field, Fire, Ferment feast in Darts Farm’s new restaurant, The Farm Table.

"Tasting Experiences and set menus at The Jack and The Green, The Salutation Inn and the Donkey Sanctuary. Brewery Tours and tastings with Otter Brewery. Hands on masterclasses and DIY bike tours. The list goes on, and this year we hope to make it bigger and better."

Mark Godfrey, managing director of Deer Park Country House said: “What makes the festival such a success, is its incredible diversity. There really is something for everyone; whether you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family, an experience with a loved one, or something that you are able to go to on your own. Some of the events are ticketed, and some are open freely to the public.”

Sponsors include: East Devon District Council, East Devon Excellence, Jurassic Fibre, SunGift Solar, NFU Mutual Honiton, NFU Mutual Tiverton, Dart Fresh / Goosemoor Food Service and Ashfords.

For more information, visit www.tasteeastdevon.co.uk and follow @tasteeastdevon on Instagram and Facebook.