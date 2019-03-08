Advanced search

Forum set up to consider EDDC car parking proposals

PUBLISHED: 11:32 05 October 2019

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham. Picture: Ben Ingham

East Devon District Council leader Ben Ingham. Picture: Ben Ingham

Archant

A forum has been set up in the wake of proposals to increase car parking charges across East Devon.

Businesses and councillors raised concerns of the impact on the high street following initial proposals to increase the tariff at a number of car parks from £1 to £1.50 an hour.

A new scaled back charge of £1.20 in 'high demand car parks', including Temple Street in Sidmouth, Imperial Road in Exmouth and Lace Walk in Honiton, was discussed at East Devon District Council's cabinet meeting on Wednesday (October 2).

Councillor Ben Ingham, leader of East Devon District Council, released a statement on Friday (October 4) saying a task and finish forum (TAFF) had been set up by the scrutiny committee.

Councillor Ingham said: "This will consider a range of matters with regard to the ongoing and future management and operation of the council's car parks.

"There is a possibility that the cabinet decision will also be called-in to the scrutiny committee but we will not know this until later next week."

At the cabinet meeting, members voted to take the proposal to public consultation and consult on introducing pay-and-display charges at some car parks which are currently free to use.

The council agreed a 12 month trial of free coach parking in Seaton Jurassic coach park and to bring a promotional tariff of £2 all day parking in the Canaan Way and Brook Street car parks in Ottery St Mary.

EDDC say the changes are being made to encourage people to park at other less-used car parks and to generate between £300,000 and £400,000 for the authority.

