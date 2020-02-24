Advanced search

Call to Avenues' residents to boost Exmouth in Bloom double gold bid

PUBLISHED: 15:21 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 24 February 2020

The green space on the corner of Douglas Avenue near the Deaf Academy. Picture: Emma de Saram

The green space on the corner of Douglas Avenue near the Deaf Academy. Picture: Emma de Saram

Archant

A plea has been issued to residents in The Avenues to help give Exmouth in Bloom the best chance of double gold glory.

A flower bed in Littleham Cross which could be improved by volunteers from The Avenues. Picture: Emma de SaramA flower bed in Littleham Cross which could be improved by volunteers from The Avenues. Picture: Emma de Saram

TARA (The Avenues Residents Association) is calling on residents to help improve the Littleham Cross and Douglas Avenue area of town.

This year, Exmouth in Bloom is not only bidding to retain its gold in the South West in Bloom contest but is also aiming for a top prize in the national competition.

In a letter to the Journal, Sara Arthur, TARA secretary, said discussions about how they can support Exmouth in Bloom are in the early stages, but they need more residents to be involved.

She said: "TARA would like to congratulate Exmouth in Bloom on their gold award.

"We recognise all the hard work that goes into making the town look beautiful and would like to support them in the work they do.

"At recent TARA committee meetings, we have discussed areas within The Avenues that we could improve, with help from members of TARA, in order to support Exmouth in Bloom achieve the next level gold award."

She said they are hoping to forge a link with the Deaf Academy, which opens on the former Rolle College site in April.

Sara said: "(we are hoping) to work on the area just outside the main entrance to the academy and put a planter of some sort at the entrance to Jarvis Close.

"Given the discussions about climate change, it is proposed that the beds/planters are filled with sustainable plants from a Mediterranean-type climate rather than annuals."

Sara said this would need permission Devon Highways and the Deaf Academy.

Exmouth in Bloom is gearing up for two rounds of judging set to take place later this year.

Last year, the town gained a gold award in last year's regional contest which gave them entry into the national competition.

Exmouth is one of nine entries in the Britain in Bloom large town category.

Any residents in The Avenues who are interested in volunteering should email arthursara@hotmail.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth midwife and her cousin take on marathon challenge for pre-eclampsia charity

Laura and Fraser in Neonatal Unit. Picture: Laura Doolan

Denny delights with two assists in Town clean sheet home win over Wellington

Jamie Richards receives the Man of the Match award after his performance in the Exmouth Town 2-0 win over Wellington. Handing over the award is club president Jon Dibsdall and also in the pitcure is first team physio Bob Chard. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Plans for 10 homes on former Lympstone Nursery site approved

New homes will be built in Lympstone. Picture: Archant

Retractable glass canopy plan for Sideshore restaurant terrace

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Electric vehicle fleet expanded at Ladram Bay

A new deal has been struck for a firm to operate North Somerset's electric car charging points.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth midwife and her cousin take on marathon challenge for pre-eclampsia charity

Laura and Fraser in Neonatal Unit. Picture: Laura Doolan

Denny delights with two assists in Town clean sheet home win over Wellington

Jamie Richards receives the Man of the Match award after his performance in the Exmouth Town 2-0 win over Wellington. Handing over the award is club president Jon Dibsdall and also in the pitcure is first team physio Bob Chard. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Plans for 10 homes on former Lympstone Nursery site approved

New homes will be built in Lympstone. Picture: Archant

Retractable glass canopy plan for Sideshore restaurant terrace

'Sideshore' - Exmouth's new watersports centre - is set to open in Summer 2020. Picture: Grenadier Estates

Electric vehicle fleet expanded at Ladram Bay

A new deal has been struck for a firm to operate North Somerset's electric car charging points.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe march on in league and cup after double-header win in Plymouth

Exsp week 9 rugby Chris Gibbins in the thick of the action during the Withycombe win at Tamar Saracens. Picture: IAIN COOPER

Exmouth Town thirds beaten at home by Bow but the the score line flatters the away side

Town club president Jon Dibsdall presents the third team Man of the Match award to Harry David (centre) and also in the picture is third team boss Shaun Cox, Picture: MARTIN COX

Call to Avenues’ residents to boost Exmouth in Bloom double gold bid

The green space on the corner of Douglas Avenue near the Deaf Academy. Picture: Emma de Saram

Special RNLI thanks to 11-year-old Aubrey after 5km swim raised £300

Aubrey is presented with his certificate by Deputy Coxswain, Scott Ranft. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI

McManus, Skinner and Esson at the double in Lympstone Lions U11 Plate victory

Lympstone Lions who won through to a second successive Exeter & District Youth League semi-final with a 7-0 win over Twyfiord Spartans. Picture: EMMA SKINNER
Drive 24