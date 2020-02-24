Call to Avenues' residents to boost Exmouth in Bloom double gold bid

A plea has been issued to residents in The Avenues to help give Exmouth in Bloom the best chance of double gold glory.

A flower bed in Littleham Cross which could be improved by volunteers from The Avenues. Picture: Emma de Saram

TARA (The Avenues Residents Association) is calling on residents to help improve the Littleham Cross and Douglas Avenue area of town.

This year, Exmouth in Bloom is not only bidding to retain its gold in the South West in Bloom contest but is also aiming for a top prize in the national competition.

In a letter to the Journal, Sara Arthur, TARA secretary, said discussions about how they can support Exmouth in Bloom are in the early stages, but they need more residents to be involved.

She said: "TARA would like to congratulate Exmouth in Bloom on their gold award.

"We recognise all the hard work that goes into making the town look beautiful and would like to support them in the work they do.

"At recent TARA committee meetings, we have discussed areas within The Avenues that we could improve, with help from members of TARA, in order to support Exmouth in Bloom achieve the next level gold award."

She said they are hoping to forge a link with the Deaf Academy, which opens on the former Rolle College site in April.

Sara said: "(we are hoping) to work on the area just outside the main entrance to the academy and put a planter of some sort at the entrance to Jarvis Close.

"Given the discussions about climate change, it is proposed that the beds/planters are filled with sustainable plants from a Mediterranean-type climate rather than annuals."

Sara said this would need permission Devon Highways and the Deaf Academy.

Exmouth in Bloom is gearing up for two rounds of judging set to take place later this year.

Last year, the town gained a gold award in last year's regional contest which gave them entry into the national competition.

Exmouth is one of nine entries in the Britain in Bloom large town category.

Any residents in The Avenues who are interested in volunteering should email arthursara@hotmail.com