Devon Wildlife Trust’s Exmouth group hosts talk by naturalist John Walters

PUBLISHED: 16:13 31 January 2019

A garden flourishing in the summer. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust.

A garden flourishing in the summer. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust.

Devon Wildlife Trust.

He will talk about attracting wildlife and bees to your garden

Many people are keen to attract wildlife and bees to their gardens, and there is a chance to find out how in Exmouth on Monday, February 11.

The Devon Wildlife Trust’s Exmouth local group is hosting an illustrated talk by John Walters, a well-known Devon naturalist, ecologist and artist.

He will explain how to create your own wildlife haven by cultivating the right plants and flowers, and providing habitats for animals, insects and birds.

John specialises in identifying ground beetles, oil beetles and heath potter wasps. He also draws and paints wildlife directly from life in the field, because he feels this is the only way he can capture the life and vitality of his subjects. He makes wildlife videos and YouTube clips, as well as amazing photographs, some of which he will bring to his talk.

The venue is Glenorchy Hall, Exmouth at 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Admission £3 includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

